Central banks’ rate rises are going to push global economy into recession

David Chance

President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Photo: Michael Probst/Pool via Reuters Expand

President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Photo: Michael Probst/Pool via Reuters

Over half of the people alive in Ireland today hadn’t even been born at the time of the great inflation of the 1980s. Now with prices rising at a pace not seen since then, they may well be in line to experience their third big economic shock in just 15 years, after the crash and Covid, as central banks raise interest rates.

Having come late to the party, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank say they are now determined to prevent a permanent transition to a high-inflation environment from one which has been characterised by ultra-low inflation for the past decade at least. 

