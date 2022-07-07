Central banks’ rate rises are going to push global economy into recession

Over half of the people alive in Ireland today hadn’t even been born at the time of the great inflation of the 1980s. Now with prices rising at a pace not seen since then, they may well be in line to experience their third big economic shock in just 15 years, after the crash and Covid, as central banks raise interest rates.

Having come late to the party, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank say they are now determined to prevent a permanent transition to a high-inflation environment from one which has been characterised by ultra-low inflation for the past decade at least.

Alarm bells are ringing after June data showed there are two eurozone countries where inflation was more than 20pc and six where it was over 10pc. Inflation in Ireland is running at 9.6pc and the question is not whether but when that headline will hit double digits.

The Fed delivered a supersized 75-basis-point interest rate rise – its biggest since 1994 – just three weeks ago, signalling its determination.

At that June 15 policy meeting, projections from the US central bank’s rate setters showed they expected interest rates to hit 3.4pc by the end of this year and to peak at 3.8pc next year, a full percentage point more than they had expected in March.

After an initial positive reception from markets, a slew of US economic data showing the economy is slowing has sharply reversed market expectations of future rate rises. As of last Friday, pricing indicated the Fed would start reversing its rate rises as early as next year with 75 basis points of cuts pencilled in.

Given that the Fed is the lead elephant in a herd of central banks, having tightened policy dramatically already, this also matters here where the European Central Bank is set to kick off its own rate rises next week.

For critics of the US central bank and the ECB, the reason we are now stuck in a world where engineering a hard economic landing is the only cure for surging prices is because they abandoned their policies of pre-emptive restraint when it came to tackling inflation.

It is a point that Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged at a central banking conference last week when he said that having lived in a world where inflation had not been a problem for so long, “I think we understand better how little we understand about inflation”.

Both Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde insist that they will press on with rate rises as prices ratchet ever higher, in the hope of preventing a transition to a permanently higher inflation regime.

The rise in eurozone inflation is still largely down to energy prices – up 42pc in the 12 months to June, according to Eurostat data – and there’s a chance it won’t become embedded. If, however, an inflation mentality has set in where we think prices will keep on rising, then it is reasonable to go and ask for a pay rise which will in turn push prices higher.

By the same token, if you reckon the price of, say, a laptop is going to rise a lot in a very short period of time, then you will buy it now.

And that is what worries central banks. Even though we haven’t seen anything like this pace of price rises in 40 years, inflationary folk memories seem to remain strong – even it seems among those who have never experienced it – thanks to ‘loss aversion’ which is part of our genetic programming and which means we react more strongly to bad rather than good news.

This is also Twitter’s first brush with inflation, and social media has the power to shape reactions a lot more rapidly than in the days of print and the six o’clock news back in the 1980s. And if there’s one thing we do know from Covid, fear can be spread quickly and people are more likely to question the ‘expert view’.

“We have very high inflation rates now, and clearly we could be in a world where inflation psychology is taking hold,” European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said last week in London.

Unemployment in the eurozone is at a record low and we are seeing labour shortages – just look at the flights mayhem not only in Dublin, but also in London and in Paris.

The longer inflation remains high, the greater the risk that this becomes the new normal and the greater the risk of wages pushing higher and the larger the potential damage to economies in the long term.

Judging household psychology is no easy task, but the costs of shifting prolonged inflationary pressures tend to become greater over time, as a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – the central bankers’ central bank – sought to show last week.

Spotting when there is a regime shift from low inflation to high is not easy, the BIS acknowledges. But “once wage-price spirals set in, they develop an inertia that is not easy to break”, it said in its annual report. “Bringing inflation under control has generally proven costly. And the higher and more entrenched the initial inflation rate, and hence the larger the required disinflation, the greater the cost is likely to be.”

If the BIS is correct, we may already be beyond that tipping point. One of the features of a ‘hard landing’ scenario it identifies is a stock market crash – and with US markets having fallen in excess of 20pc, that could indicate we are already a long way along that path.

“In the past a gentle glide path of inflation back to target over a couple of years might have been acceptable, but the size and duration of this inflation overshoot has taken this possibility off the table for many central bankers,” says Innes McFee of Oxford Economics.

For those who have lost so much since the crash of 2008, especially younger workers, the prospect of a third recession is alarming. A clampdown on wages as prices surge, of the kind advocated by Powell, Lagarde and the BIS, is not a cost-free choice, it is a choice that will impose losses on those least able to cope and it is a choice that will have big distributional and societal effects, yet doesn’t figure at all in the debate.