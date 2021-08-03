| 17°C Dublin

Central banks need to police tech push into finance, international body warns 

Big tech firms entering financial services can scale up rapidly, warns the Bank for International Settlements 

Agustin Carstens of the Bank for International Settlements. Photograph: Akio Kon/Bloomberg Expand

Donal O'Donovan

Central banks and other regulators need to move quickly to deal with the growing influence of large technology firms on finance, the Bank for International Settlements has warned.

The Swiss-based bank, which is known as the central bank for central banks and which helps shape global financial rules, said in a report yesterday that ‘big tech’ had huge advantages due to their scale and the large amount of data they held on potential customers. 

Regulation of big technology platforms like Facebook, Google and Amazon has tended to focus on data protection issues and privacy, especially in Europe. 

