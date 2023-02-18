| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Central banks are hitting the brakes too hard on a barely motoring economy

David Chance

Alan Blinder is professor of economics at Princeton and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Alan Blinder is professor of economics at Princeton and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Alan Blinder is professor of economics at Princeton and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Alan Blinder is professor of economics at Princeton and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Another week, another set of data that turned the market pricing of the day on its head – US inflation is not falling as quickly as expected, its consumers are still spending too much and too many people have jobs.

Good news is bad news – at least for financial markets – and that means interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve will continue for longer. The same is true for the European Central Bank which has further to go on its hiking path.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy