Central banks are hitting the brakes too hard on a barely motoring economy

Another week, another set of data that turned the market pricing of the day on its head – US inflation is not falling as quickly as expected, its consumers are still spending too much and too many people have jobs.

Good news is bad news – at least for financial markets – and that means interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve will continue for longer. The same is true for the European Central Bank which has further to go on its hiking path.

Yet economic growth is still sickly and the International Monetary Fund is forecasting the weakest global expansion since 2001 outside of Covid and 2009 – indicators appear to point to contradictory conclusions.

Like Schrodinger’s Cat, economies appear to be in a state of growth and contraction at the same time depending on which piece of data you parse.

Take the US where the jobless rate is the most closely watched economic indicator in the world. America added an eye-popping half a million jobs in January, there are 11 million vacancies and unemployment is sitting at a 54-year low of 3.4pc.

This is after the most rapid series of rate rises in Federal Reserve history that have lifted the benchmark rate from zero to 4.5-4.75pc in just under 12 months.

There’s no sign of a recession in those numbers – and they put the 160,000 tech job losses last year globally in their context. January also showed, once again, that you don't ever bet against the desire of American consumers to spend their money as headline retail sales spiked 3.0pc. You can take your pick on inflation measures, but a month-on-month rise a headline rate of 6.4pc over a year was not as expected.

Look elsewhere however and indicators are flashing red: existing home sales have fallen for 11 months and the Institute of Supply Management shows manufacturing has now declined for three months. In Germany, industry is in a deep contraction and European economic growth has died.

“This is certainly not the typical recession we have become accustomed to, and not just because US GDP grew at an annualised rate of about 3pc in the second half of 2022, after contracting in the first two quarters. This slowdown has been much less broad-based,” HSBC’s global chief economist Janet Henry wrote in a report last week.

That also suggests that we have not yet come to terms with the impacts of Covid, something New York Federal Reserve president John Williams acknowledged when he said demand was “much stronger right now than you might expect in a regular, pre-pandemic situation”.

Comments like that reflect a conviction among central bankers that they have the right medicine to cure inflation by slowing the growth of aggregate demand and taking some of the inflationary pressure out of the economy.

The problem is they’re not sure how the medicine works, or how long it takes, so by the time we open the box to see whether the economy is still alive, it will be too late.

Keep raising interest rates beyond what is actually needed to reduce inflation, eventually causing a hard landing

Milton Friedman told us in 1961 that interest rate rises, or cuts, work with “long and variable lags”. Some current research suggests changes feed through in just 12 months, rather than the 18-24 months traditionally assumed under Friedman’s formula. Research undertaken recently says it could take three years to have an impact. European Central Bank ( ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel just says lags are “uncertain”.

“These long and variable lags create a very real human danger: that monetary policymakers, seeing little or no immediate effect in reducing inflation, will keep raising interest rates beyond what is actually needed to reduce inflation, eventually causing a hard landing,” Alan Blinder, one the world’s leading economists and a former Fed vice chair wrote in a recent article.

If there is uncertainty about the impact of central bank policies and how long they might take to work – or even if they are needed at all – the range of potential outcomes for inflation is also wide.

In the most benign scenario, inflation returns rapidly to the 2pc target favoured by most central banks without them having to put millions out of work as they squeeze the economy.

A second scenario sees inflation falling from current levels quite rapidly but then it gets stuck as the ‘easy’ disinflation – goods and energy – is done and we either learn to live with 3-4pc or central banks press on and we end up in a deep recession.

The third, and least palatable outcome, is that after a dip, inflationary pressures reignite as China bounces back to economic life from its Covid-induced coma, boosting global demand for goods and energy. Barclays recently upgraded their forecast of China's economic growth to 5.3pc this year, from 4.8pc previously, with Fitch also revising its forecast up to 5pc. Both cited an accelerated recovery in consumer spending.

In the US, options one and two are still on. After peaking at 9.1pc in June last year, the headline rate of US consumer price inflation was running at 6.4pc in January. Core inflation remains stubbornly elevated, which keeps the second option on the table.

Europe may have avoided a winter recession, only because of Ireland’s multinational tax shenaningans, but the ECB is likely to induce one soon.

Fed has murdered every one of the post-war economic recoveries

So, can the Fed or the ECB succeed? Bond markets appear to be betting central banks will soon reverse their rate cuts as economies tank. The yield curve in the US is at its most inverted in decades and the German curve is also inverted – curves generally slope upwards as investors charge more to lend for longer periods due to higher risks.

If there is a glimmer of hope, it is that the Fed is not the villain that “has murdered every one of” the post-war economic recoveries, as economist Rudi Dornbusch quipped.

Blinder reckons there have been at least five out of 11 cases in which it has succeeded in engineering that holy grail of monetary policy – a soft landing for the economy. He doesn’t say whether number 12 will also be a win, but notes that Covid supply disruptions and oil- and food-price shocks have made life difficult.

“To achieve another soft landing under these circumstances, the Fed will have to be skilful indeed.”

The same can be said of the ECB, which started its hiking cycle later than the Fed and which has further to go in an environment complicated by an energy shock.

We’ll only know when we open up Schrodinger’s box whether the economy is alive or dead.