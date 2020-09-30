CBI awards contract to US firm without tender

DXC Technology, a New York Stock Exchange listed global IT company with an office in Leixlip, Co Kildare, won the renewed contract for a further two-year term with an option for two one-year extensions without having to bid against other companies. (stock photo)

The Central Bank has awarded the contract for the management of its data centre to a US technology services provider without conducting a tender process, according to minutes from a July meeting of the Central Bank Commission.

DXC Technology, a New York Stock Exchange listed global IT company with an office in Leixlip, Co Kildare, won the renewed contract for a further two-year term with an option for two one-year extensions without having to bid against other companies.

The Commission decided not to run a "competitive procedure on the grounds of urgency", the minutes said. The terms of the award were not disclosed.

The matter had been discussed at a meeting of the full Commission on April 7, although the details were omitted from subsequently published minutes on grounds of commercial sensitivity. The Commission's Budget and Remuneration Committee met on July 14 to consider proposals around the data centre and recommended DXC for the contract at the Commission meeting on July 21.

According to the minutes, Commission members noted that a tender process would be challenging to conduct in the current environment - understood to be a reference to Covid restrictions - and that third-party support would have been necessary to carry it out properly.

The CBI's chief information officer, Louise Dennehy, said awarding the contract to DXC "enabled the Bank to ensure continuity of service and minimisation of risk and disruption at a time when it was critical that the Bank receive stable and consistent services".

A CBI spokesperson said: "The procurement regulations allow for contracts to be extended in certain circumstances under Article 32."

Article 32 of the EU's Procurement Directive states that awarding authorities may grant contracts directly when an unforeseeable event beyond the control of the authority creates an extreme urgency that prevents the observation of time limits.

The minutes note that the matter has been forwarded to the Commission's Audit Committee.

