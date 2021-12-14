Cautious investors stick with government bonds despite taper talk

Eurozone government bond yields edged lower at the start of a week in which the European Central Bank, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are all due to meet and possibly signal a tightening of policy in the face of strong inflation.

But growing Omicron infections in Europe and the US complicate matters and are likely to trigger some caution as policymakers either side of the Atlantic prepare to signal or hint at an end to pandemic-era measures.

Lower bond yields mean governments can borrow more cheaply but also a signal nervous investors are happy to make lower returns to avoid riskier assets.

The Fed is likely to lead the pack with a tapering of bond purchases earlier than previously expected, while the ECB could provide more detail on how it will unwind its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), due to end in March.

Read More

A Reuters poll of ECB-watchers found the ECB would halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April.

"The current fourth wave of the pandemic and the new Omicron variant will add further downward pressure to the euro zone economy," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "At the same time, headline inflation has continued to accelerate."

Saying that the ECB has a difficult balance to strike, he thought it unlikely that PEPP will get an extension, given comments by ECB chief Christine Lagarde and others, though a postponement of the decision until February is possible.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down over 2 basis points at -0.373pc in afternoon trading, heading towards last week's 3-1/2-month low of -0.406pc.

Other high-grade eurozone government bond yields were also marginally down on the day.