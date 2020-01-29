Catching a cold: Diesel demand hit by spread of coronavirus

Two metrics for the industrial fuel that traders watch closely - its premium against crude, and a gauge of supply and demand - have collapsed this year. For the most part, the rout has been about weaker-than-expected buying from the shipping industry and a mild winter.

The coronavirus in China, though, has exacerbated the slide because it has meant a clampdown on travel that is negative for fuel demand, and a weakening of investor sentiment across assets.

The lockdown of cities in China likely means weaker demand for diesel, said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. The margin, or crack, for jet fuel has also been adversely affected.

