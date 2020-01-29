Catching a cold: Diesel demand hit by spread of coronavirus
Add a severe global pathogen to the list of bad news for diesel.
Two metrics for the industrial fuel that traders watch closely - its premium against crude, and a gauge of supply and demand - have collapsed this year. For the most part, the rout has been about weaker-than-expected buying from the shipping industry and a mild winter.
The coronavirus in China, though, has exacerbated the slide because it has meant a clampdown on travel that is negative for fuel demand, and a weakening of investor sentiment across assets.
The lockdown of cities in China likely means weaker demand for diesel, said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. The margin, or crack, for jet fuel has also been adversely affected.
"The impact of coronavirus translates into global pressure on distillate cracks and the prices," he said.
Oil refiners were making $9.83 a barrel from turning crude oil into diesel on Monday, the lowest in almost two years, ICE Futures Europe data shows. Late last year, the same spread stood at about $15. Traders are paying about $1.75 a ton less for diesel in February than for March.
The bigger that month-over-month discount, the less urgently they want supplies.
Late last year, the same spread was at a premium of $3, highlighting very bullish market expectations. Two people involved in the diesel market said part of the slump bore the hallmarks of one or more traders being forced to exit unprofitable positions.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent