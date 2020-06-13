Casino firm seeks online betting licence

Gentings casino in Kuala Lumpur, one of several it owns around the world

Genting, a gambling company owned by Malaysian group Genting Berhad, with 37 casinos across the UK, has applied for a certificate of personal fitness to hold a remote bookmaker's licence from the Minister of Justice and Equality.

Genting Berhad is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and had revenue of RM21.6bn (€4.4bn) in 2019. The group owns casinos and resorts across Malaysia the UK and the US, and also has an oil and gas subsidiary.

Listed on the Bursa stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur, Genting Berhad had a valuation of RM23.3bn (€4.8bn) in 2019.

A remote bookmakers' licence is required by any business which involves entering into bets with people by remote means, including the internet and telephone.

In Ireland, the licence is typically used to establish an online betting site. The licence would allow Genting to offer its "GentingBet" online brand here, which offers a sportsbook, online slots and live casino-style games.

According to the terms and conditions on its website, potential users based in Ireland are not allowed to join GentingBet. The page was last updated in early March. Genting applied for the licence on June 4 from its base in Malta. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Sunday Indo Business