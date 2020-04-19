Carmakers to reopen distanced factories

The European car industry is preparing to return to work with social-distancing measures in place after shutting down production because of government lockdowns.

PSA Group's Vauxhall plant in the UK could reopen in a matter of weeks after it unveiled plans to socially distance workers, according to the 'Guardian' newspaper.

The Ellesmere Port plant, which employs 1,100, will have floor markings throughout the factory to remind workers to stay two metres apart.

Red tape will also hang from the roof, the paper said.

Volkswagen AG plans to open two sites next week, its German electric-car site in Zwickau as well as its factory in Slovakia.

VW's other German sites, as well as factories in Spain, Portugal, Russia and the US are due to follow the week after.

BMW AG is looking to open its sites at the beginning of May.

Toyota Motor Corp will gradually resume some production at its factories in France and Poland, while Volvo's plants in Sweden and Belgium will reopen today, the 'Guardian' said.

Although measures will be gradual, it will bring some relief to the industry after car sales dropped the most on record in March.

Passenger vehicle registrations fell 52pc year-on-year, the lowest since 1990 when the European Automobile Manufacturers Association began compiling data.

Vauxhall will train 40 workers at a time on new social-distancing measures, the 'Guardian' said.

Face masks and eye protection will be compulsory, the factory will be cleaned every hour, and groups will use separate entrances, according to the paper. (Bloomberg)

Irish Independent