Carlyle claims lawsuit linked to Irish lessor is nothing but ‘sound and fury’

Frontier says the lessor's assets were 'raided' in takeover of AMCK

US investment giant Carlyle has asked a New York court to dismiss a claim by Colorado’s Frontier Airlines for damages in a case related to the acquisition by Carlyle of Dublin-based jet lessor AMCK Aviation.

Lawyers for Carlyle, referencing Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, insist that Frontier’s complaint “presents a tale full of sound and fury, but signifying nothing”.

Frontier has claimed that AMCK’s assets were “raided” as part of a $4bn (€4bn) takeover of the lessor by Carlyle this year. The airline has insisted that under lease agreements it had with AMCK for 15 jets, its consent was required for any change of ownership involving those aircraft. Frontier said it only learned of the planned takeover through the public domain. Frontier Airlines has a fleet of about 120 jets flying to more than 100 destinations.

Carlyle said last December that Maverick Aviation Partnership, an investment vehicle managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners, had sealed an agreement to acquire AMCK’s aircraft portfolio.

Frontier claims that AMCK’s assets were “raided” as part of the takeover process, so the Irish unit would render itself “judgment-proof” if it loses a $53m lawsuit taken against it in 2020 by the airline.

Lawyers for AMCK and Carlyle have told the US court that once Frontier learned of the takeover deal, it began sending “agitated letters” to AMCK Holdings demanding details of the of the transaction.

Asking for Frontier’s complaint to be dismissed, lawyers for Carlyle and AMCK have argued that the airline “does not allege that the transactions at issue have caused Frontier to suffer any monetary harm”.

They noted that Frontier claims that the alleged breaches of its lease agreements have caused it to incur costs and expenses.

“However, Frontier does not describe or quantify any cost or expense actually incurred,” note the defendants’ legal team, adding that the Carlyle transaction “did not violate any provision of the lease agreements”.

Frontier has made claims in the lawsuit under the so-called New York Uniform Voidable Transactions Act (UVTA).

The carrier has alleged that AMCK transferred its assets to another entity as part of the takeover process by Carlyle “with the actual intent to hinder, delay or defraud Frontier to the benefit of AMCK and Carlyle”.

However, lawyers for Carlyle and AMCK have noted that relief under the UVTA is governed by the local law of the jurisdiction in which the debtor is located when the transfer is made.

“AMCK Holdings does not maintain a place of business in New York,” the lawyers have told the court.

“As alleged in the amended complaint, AMCK Holdings is located in Ireland,” they add. “Thus, the New York UVTA does not apply to transfers by AMCK Holdings.”

Frontier sued AMCK in a separate legal action in 2020 in a case related to a planned sale and leaseback of six jets. It has sought $53m in damages. The airline claims that AMCK has been rendered a “shell entity… with insufficient assets to satisfy claims against it.”