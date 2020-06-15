Car crash: Hertz warns share buyers could lose all

Car hire giant Hertz has warned prospective new stock investors they're all but certain to be wiped out as the firm proceeds with an improbable share sale in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings.

Equity holders will not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full, Hertz said in a prospectus yesterday. That would require "a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions," the company said.

Hertz shares fell as much as 25pc shortly after the start of regular trading, though the stock is still well above where it first traded after the company filed for Chapter 11.

A bankruptcy court judge signed off on the equity sale last week after the company pledged to alert buyers about the potential they could be wiped out.

Bloomberg