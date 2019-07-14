'Canary in the coal mine' Singapore points to economic slowdown in Asia

GDP in export-reliant Singapore shrank an annualized 3.4pc in the second quarter from the previous three months, the biggest decline since 2012. China trade figures showed exports fell 1.3pc in June from a year ago and imports shrank a more-than-expected 7.3pc. Like South Korea's economy - which already contracted in the first quarter - Singapore is often held up as a bellwether for global demand given its heavy reliance on foreign trade. China's quarterly GDP numbers tomorrow are expected to show a clear weakening in the economy.

"Singapore is the canary in the coal mine, being very open and sensitive to trade," said Chua Hak Bin, an economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. The data "points to the risk of a deepening slowdown for the rest of Asia." Across Asia and Europe, factory activity shrank in June while the US showed only a meagre economic expansion. Asia is the world's growth engine and contributes more than 60pc of global GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Singapore's complicated integration in regional and global supply chains makes it vulnerable to a slowdown in world growth and tariff wars. Exports - which amount to 176pc of GDP - have already taken a big hit over the past few months, with shipments plunging in May by the most since early 2013. "I thought the numbers would be bad, but this is ugly," Chua said. "The whiff of a technical recession is real. We thought it might be shallow, but the risk now is that it might be deeper."

Singapore isn't expecting a full-year recession yet but the government is "monitoring the situation closely", Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

