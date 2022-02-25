Canadian pension fund posts record returns

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec posted the highest returns since 2010 last year, with growth boosted by its private equity holdings and public stock portfolio.

The Montreal-based pension manager, Canada's second-largest, returned 13.5pc in 2021, exceeding its benchmark, according to a statement. Investment gains stood at C$49bn (€34bn), pushing net assets to C$419.8bn from C$365bn a year earlier.

"This shows that our strategies are working and effectively taking into consideration today's key challenges: the climate transition, the digitisation of the economy and ongoing changes on the international stage," CDPQ chief executive Charles Emond said.

The fund has decided to sell all securities affected by Western sanctions being imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Mr Emond told reporters. "It's impossible not to be exposed to Russia," he said. "The consequences will last beyond the conflict when it comes to the market, and we need to position ourselves accordingly."

Read More

The fund's private equity holdings returned 39.2pc due to "good positioning in the technology, finance, health care and consumer sectors", according to the statement. The fund earned 16.2pc in equity markets and 14.5pc in infrastructure, stemming from renewable energy and telecommunications assets.

The firm also took advantage of liquid markets last year and sold C$13bn of private-equity assets, compared with C$10bn in acquisitions.

Separately, CDPQ expects to be under pressure this year because of high inflation and impending interest rate rises, the firm's head of liquid markets, Vincent Delisle, said at the briefing. "For us, 2022 is a year where the increase in interest rates would go together with a slowdown of economic growth," he said.

Read More



