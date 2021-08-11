Canadian envoy links China courts death sentence to Huawei CFO case

Huawei's Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a hearing at the Supreme Court in Vancouver. Photographer: Jimmy Jeong/Bloomberg

A Chinese court has upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling, a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying.

The court proceedings for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the detained chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States, where she faces charges linked to violating sanctions.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014 for suspected drug smuggling, convicted in 2018 and jailed for 15 years.

He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian then sentenced him to death in January 2019 – a month after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.

She was charged with misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions against Tehran.

Ms Meng, who has said she is innocent, has been fighting her extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver.

The High Court in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning heard Schellenberg's appeal against the death sentence in May last year and confirmed the verdict yesterday.

Speaking to reporters by telephone after attending the hearing, Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, condemned the decision and called for China to grant clemency.

"It is not a coincidence that these are happening right now, while the case is going on in Vancouver," Mr Barton said, referring to Mr Schellenberg's case and that of another Canadian, Michael Spavor.

China has rejected the suggestion that the cases of the Canadians in China are linked to Ms Meng's case in Canada though Beijing has warned of unspecified consequences unless she was released.

"Mr Schellenberg's case is of a completely different nature from Ms Meng's case. Those who link the two together have ulterior motives," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the facts were clear in Mr Schellenberg's case, the evidence "solid and robust" and the "sentencing procedures are lawful".

An European Union spokesperson expressed concern about due process in China and the "arbitrariness" of the case, and called for clemency.

Separately, businessman Mr Spavor was detained in China days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver. He was charged with espionage in June last year and went to trial in March.

Mr Barton said a court in the northeastern city of Dandong, on a river bordering North Korea, is expected to announce a verdict on Mr Spavor today.

A third Canadian, former diplomat Michael Kovrig, was also arrested in China days after Ms Meng's arrest and charged with espionage. His trial was conducted in March. A verdict has not yet been reported.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of more than 99pc.



