Canada’s green targets give investors benchmark to assess ESG credibility

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been progressively adding mechanisms to deliver on its 2030 emissions aim, including imposing a national carbon tax. Photo: Patrick Doyle

Canada released a set of targets its industries must meet for the country to reach its greenhouse gas emission goals, giving investors a benchmark to better assess the impact of environmental, social and governance-labelled securities.

Canada pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45pc below 2005 levels by 2030.

The emission reduction plan released on Tuesday is a sector-by-sector road map of measures needed to reach its objectives. For instance, the oil and gas industry should reduce its emissions to 31pc below its 2005 levels by the end of the decade, which comes to about 42pc below 2019 levels.

It is already positioned to cut emissions by about 36pc below 2005 levels by 2030, and is working on additional measures to do even more, the government said in a framework used to sell its inaugural green bond.

“Having clear targets by sector will clearly support decarbonisation paths and will make issuers accountable for their carbon-free journey,” said Andres Quintana, a director for debt capital markets at Laurentian Bank Securities.

“That in turn provides additional certainty for investors to continue participating in the ESG-debt space.”

As the ESG investment movement has boomed in recent years, so have accusations of “greenwashing” where companies provide misleading details about their products’ environmental credentials.

Canada is releasing its 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan just as the Export Development Canada agency is getting close to issuing transition bonds, or securities that can be used to help heavy polluters move into cleaner technologies.