Canada to gain more from free trade deal than Irish exporters

Irish exporters will gain less from a free trade deal with Canada, but it will still leave both sides richer.

A government study shows exporters here set to make large gains from EU trade deals with Japan, Canada and South Korea, but trade with Mexico is expected to shrink.

According to the study, the Irish economy will be 2.3pc larger and wages up to 4.4pc higher in 2030 as a result of the four deals, with low-wage workers making the biggest gains.

However, increased competition could cause job losses in the motor vehicle and parts sector, with output predicted to fall by 41pc, while the transport equipment, medical devices, finance, insurance, dairy and beef sectors will also be hit by cheaper imports.

According the research, carried out by Copenhagen Economics for the Department of Enterprise, the big winners from the deals are the computing, pharmaceutical, electrical machinery, wholesale and retail, and manufacturing sectors.

“I am strongly committed to ensuring that the Government is doing everything possible to support businesses in Ireland to internationalise and diversify export markets, particularly in the context of the impacts of Brexit, to safeguard Irish jobs and investment,” said the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar has called on TDs to finally ratify the EU’s comprehensive economic and trade deal (CETA) with Canada, which has been applying provisionally since 2017. It is currently being scrutinised by the Oireachtas, with the Greens and Sinn Féin expressing doubts over an investor court system.

The study shows that Irish imports from Canada will rise relatively more than exports by 2030 – 84pc compared to 31pc – although Ireland’s trade balance with Canada will remain positive.

On the export side, the biggest gains will be made by Irish medical instruments and textiles producers, with exports expected to rise by 300-400pc. Food and drinks exports could see a 56pc rise, with pharmaceuticals forecast to increase by 20pc.

However, the biggest relative win for Irish companies will be from the EU’s 2018 trade deal with Japan, which will boost Irish exports - especially agriculture and pharmaceuticals – by 150pc by 2030, although from a low base.

Irish exports to Japan were almost three times the value of exports to Canada in 2019.

The deal with Mexico is expected to shrink Irish exports to the country by 2pc by 2030, as Irish companies look to more lucrative markets, the study said.

The EU’s 2011 South Korea deal could boost Irish exports by 35pc and imports by 45pc by 2030. Ireland imported almost five times as much as it exported to South Korea in 2019.