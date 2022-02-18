Canada moves to freeze accounts of truckers blockading capital

Protesters sit in a hot tub on Wellington Street, in front of Parliament Hill, during a demonstration in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg

Canadian police are sending the names of people involved in protests that have paralysed the nation’s capital to banks, a first concrete step in the financial crackdown on demonstrators.

The Canadian Bankers Association confirmed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has provided a list to the banks.

The banks are still seeking clarity from law enforcement on how to handle the alleged protesters’ accounts, according to people familiar with the matter. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said some accounts have already been frozen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked an emergency law on Monday to try to end protests that have occupied the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks and resulted in the closing of border crossings that carry large amounts of traded goods with the US.

The emergency orders require virtually every participant in the Canadian financial system – banks, investment firms, credit unions, loan companies, securities dealers, fundraising platforms and payment and clearing services – to determine whether they possess or control property of a person who’s attending an illegal protest or providing supplies to demonstrators.

If they find such a person in their customer list, they must freeze their accounts and report it to the RCMP or Canada’s intelligence service, the regulations say. Any suspicious transactions must also be reported to the country’s anti-money-laundering agency, known as Fintrac.

Asked about freezing accounts and other financial restrictions, Ms Freeland said: “It is happening – I do have the numbers in front of me.” But she declined to say how many people or accounts have been caught in the dragnet so far.

Mr Trudeau formally kicked off parliamentary debate on his use of emergency powers on Thursday, saying the situation “could not be dealt with under any other law in Canada”.

He said the blockades are “a threat to our economy and relationship with trading partners”.

“They’re threats to supply chains and the availability of essential goods like food and medicine. They’re a threat to public safety.”