Canada loosens visa rules to allow more temporary foreign workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is opening up Canada to an increase of temporary foreign workers in a controversial experiment aimed at easing strains on the nation’s overheating economy.

Starting today (Saturday), the federal government will loosen limits on hiring low-wage employees from abroad, changes that could bring in thousands of additional migrant workers.

The move adds to an intensive effort to ramp up immigration to fill record-high levels of job vacancies as the country faces one of its tightest labour markets in decades.

Critics warn, however, the changes will suppress wages and undermine incentives for companies to make productivity-enhancing investments, while broadening a programme that’s been accused of leaving foreign workers vulnerable to exploitation.

“The challenge is striking the balance between filling the labour-market need and ensuring that workers have protection within the programme itself,” Canadian Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said.

The government will allow employers to increase the share of their workforce that comes from the so-called Temporary Foreign Worker programme if they can show that no workers in Canada want the jobs. In sectors suffering from major labour shortages, including manufacturing, retail, hotels and food services, the cap will increase to 30pc of their workforce for low-wage positions. The cap for other sectors will increase to 20pc. Both limits are rising from 10pc currently.

The new rules add to changes implemented earlier this month that permanently removed any foreign-worker caps on “seasonal industries” such as seafood processing, while allowing the workers to stay in Canada longer.

Read More

The ramp-up of the foreign worker programme comes as employers nationwide struggle to find staff, with the unemployment rate falling last month to the lowest level since at least the mid-1970s. The lack of available workers is stoking inflation and is one of the main reasons why the Bank of Canada is racing to curb inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Since September, overall employment in Canada rose by 2.4pc, outpacing the 0.8pc increase in the working-age population and highlighting the potential imbalance between labour supply and demand, according to Statistics Canada.

All of the nation’s employment gains over the past decade have come from workers not born in the country.

“There’s nobody to hire right now,” said Marie-France MacKinnon, a vice president at the Canadian Meat Council, whose recent survey showed more than 10,000 vacancies for butchers, a five-fold increase from 2018.

“It’s not just us, because there’s a variety of sectors right now that are facing the same dilemma.”

Canada’s regular immigration system, though, is already teetering under ambitious targets, forcing the government to allocate billions simply to process and settle new permanent residents.

Mr Trudeau has pledged to bring in more than 1.3 million newcomers over the next three years, a record.

The temporary worker programme currently represents a small share of the country’s non-immigrant foreign labour force, which totals about 600,000 people, mostly working foreign students currently in Canada and other international worker programmes. Last year, just over 100,000 temporary permits were issued.

The bulk went to men from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Canada has sought to keep the programme small because it’s extremely controversial.