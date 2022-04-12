Canada is to double house building but it needs builders

Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labour market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high.

Building more homes is a key peg of the C$9.5bn (€7bn) in housing spending outlined by prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government in their budget on Thursday.

The average selling price of a Canadian home has surged more than 50pc in the last two years, driven by record low interest rates and tight supply. Construction has failed to keep pace with immigration-driven population growth.

But the plan to build hundreds of thousands of new homes runs counter the reality that home building is generally the purview of municipal and provincial governments, leaving the federal government little role beyond handing out money.

“It’s very ambitious. I would say it’s going to be equally challenging to pull it off, simply because the construction sector is already more or less operating at full capacity,” said Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Economics.

“And we are already building a record number of homes.”

Canada has the lowest number of housing units per 1,000 residents of any Group of Seven nation, and that has been on the decline due to population growth, Bank of Nova Scotia economists said.

There are nearly 300,000 units under construction across Canada, compared with about 240,000 just two years ago, government data shows.

Canada is building “a lot and not enough,” said William Strange, professor of economic analysis and policy at the University of Toronto. “We’ve taken decades getting into this situation and we’re not going to get out of it in six months.”

Canada has added more than 100,000 construction jobs in the last four months alone, a historic run of increases for the sector. Overall jobless rate fell to a record 5.3pc in March.

“Just the sheer volume of work that exists within the industry (creates) a lot of pressure on the various trades,” said Jim Ritchie, chief operating officer of Tridel, which develops condominiums in the Toronto area.

“So there’s a lot of demand for that workforce.”

Canada’s immigration program could be a double-edged sword, as it brings in more skilled workers to replace a fast-retiring workforce, but also fuels housing demand.

There is also a mismatch between the workers Canada is currently targeting and those it needs.

“Right now, our immigration policies are more geared towards attracting white collar labour than blue collar labour,” said Mike Moffatt, senior director of policy and innovation at the Smart Prosperity Institute.

“There a whole bunch of levers that need to be pulled and increasing labour supply... is one of them,” said Justin Sherwood of the Building Industry and Land Development Association.

Reuters