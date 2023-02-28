| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Canada bans TikTok from civil servant phones

Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok. Photo: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok. Photo: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg

Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok. Photo: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg

Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok. Photo: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg

Yuvraj Malik and Ismail Shakil

Canada is banning Chinese social media app TikTok from all government-issued devices from Tuesday, the National Post newspaper reported on Monday, citing official communication sent to federal government employees.

The decision was made by Canada's chief information officer to ensure the security of government information after an internal review showed that TikTok's data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks, the newspaper reported.

Related topics

More On TikTok

Most Watched

Privacy