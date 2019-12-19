Can Sweden show central banks a way out of the great negative rates trap?

Sweden was among the handful of economies that reduced key interest rates half a decade ago below zero.

Now, officials at the Riksbank - founded in 1668 - insist the policy has done its stimulus work, so their so-called 'repo rate' can stop being negative.

That puts the rich Nordic country in the spotlight of global monetary policy, as counterparts watch nervously to see how easy it is for the experiment of sub-zero rates to be unwound.

While the Federal Reserve has firmly resisted US president Donald Trump's calls to venture into negative territory, officials in the eurozone, as well as Switzerland, Denmark and Japan, all find themselves in the same boat as Sweden.

"A Riksbank hike in December would be a signal that central banks admit that there's a downside to too-low interest rates," said Thomas Elofsson, a portfolio manager at Catella in Sweden.

"It will be interesting to follow how the SNB [Swiss National Bank] and the ECB [European Central Bank] communicate and act with this new mindset."

The Riksbank decision today promises more monetary action than central banks in the US and the eurozone delivered last week.

All 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict a quarter-point increase in Sweden's main policy rate from the current minus 0.25pc.

The Fed on December 11 signalled an extended pause, while the next day, Christine Lagarde, at her first press conference as ECB president, emphasised an upcoming review of the institution's strategy, rather than any impending policy moves.

Sweden's shift is taking place against a global backdrop of worries about the harmful effects of sub-zero policy. Complaints by banks about profit margins have grown louder, while both the Riksbank and the ECB were among central banks warning last month about the financial stability risks.

A key idea behind sub-zero policy is that it should stimulate growth by encouraging financial institutions to lend money, rather than hoarding it.

But ECB officials have noticeably cooled on the measure since they reduced their deposit rate further in September, to minus 0.5pc, in order to shore up a slowing economy.

They increasingly cite the harmful effects, even though they are not yet close to reversing course.

"The Riksbank's desire to 'escape' negative rates due to various side-effects is the main driver of the expected 25bp repo rate hike," economist Tiia Lehto at Citigroup Global Markets said in a note on Monday.

"The analysis on Sweden strengthens the notion that zero truly is a lower bound in other advanced economies, including the US, UK, Australia, etc.

"This could, over time, start to weigh more on ECB thinking."

Swiss officials claim that their policy cannot be compared with the Swedes'. Changing rates in Sweden has a "very different macro-economic effect" because the krona is not a haven currency like the franc, SNB president Thomas Jordan said last week in Bern.

The Riksbank's key rate followed the ECB and the Swiss into negative territory in February 2015.

But it took two years, and three additional cuts, to bring inflation up to the 2pc target, and another two years for officials to feel confident enough to start venturing back toward zero.

Rising consumer prices may have bolstered that view.

Quickening inflation has allowed rate setters in Stockholm to argue that the policy has worked.

Markus Brunnermeier, a professor at Princeton University who pioneered the notion that negative rates will hurt economies at some point, suggests that view is fair.

"It's very specific to the country - some can go more negative, some cannot go negative at all," he said.

"If it were counter-productive, then inflation should not have gone up."

Others may be more sceptical. The best-known critic of negative rates is the former US treasury secretary Larry Summers, who signed on to a paper using Swedish data that labelled negative rates "at best irrelevant" and possibly "contractionary". The Riksbank contested that study.

Summers' co-author, Brown University's Gauti Eggertsson, says it is hard to draw any firm view about the efficacy of the policy, but he is doubtful.

"We came to the conclusion that the last two cuts did not add much," he added.

Should Sweden go ahead and hike interest rates, it will be doing so just as its export-oriented economy shows signs of slowing, amid fallout from the global trade dispute.

That raises the prospect that the move might prove abortive, evoking memories of its heavily criticised tightening that started in 2010, later reversed.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman derided that policy as "sadomonetarist". Such a prospect would be poignant too for the ECB, which tried raising a year later, under its then president Jean-Claude Trichet.

Former Swedish policymaker Lars EO Svensson says the danger of such an error is real.

"This appears to be a rate normalisation of the same kind as in 2010," he said.

In other words, "a similar mistake, but luckily on a smaller scale".

Bloomberg economist Johanna Jeansson said: "Sweden's November inflation data accelerated by enough to cement a Riksbank rate hike.

"We expect governor Stefan Ingves and his colleagues to deliver a quarter-point rate increase on December 19 - leaving negative rates behind after almost five years.

"After that, interest rates are likely to remain on hold through 2020."

Bloomberg

Indo Business