Call for regulators and airlines to collaborate as 737 hit by new bug

Carriers are now warning of the prospect of flights being disrupted beyond the end of the busy summer period as over 300 Max jets stay on the tarmac and delivery is halted on at least 100 more.

In the wake of two fatal accidents in five months, Boeing resolved to redesign part of an automated software system suspected of playing a role in the crashes that also involved faulty sensor data.

The International Air Transport Association, a body representing some 290 airlines and over 80pc of global traffic, said technical requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry to service of the 737 Max should be aligned.

This followed news on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had identified a new risk that Boeing must address on the 737 Max before it can start flying again.

The FAA did not elaborate on the latest setback, but sources familiar with the matter say it was discovered during a simulator test last week.

Boeing shares fell 4pc in pre-market trade, while shares of some suppliers, such as British engineering firm Senior, also dropped sharply.

Reuters

