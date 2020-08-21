California court rules Uber and Lyft must make drivers employees

Uber and Lyft argue that Judge Schulman's injunction order is so sweeping that they are legally guaranteed a pause by the appeals court. (Laura Dale/PA)

California has doubled down on its demand that Uber and Lyft make immediate changes to their business models in their home state by converting their drivers from independent contractors to employees with benefits.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked a state appeals court to ignore the companies' pleas to extend a pause on a lower court's order requiring the dramatic shift. A stay of the decision was set to expire midnight yesterday.

If the appeals court agrees with Mr Becerra or takes no action, Uber and Lyft have said the order will force them to suspend ride-share operations in their home state starting Friday.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman said in his August 10 order that Uber and Lyft are "not entitled to an indefinite postponement of their day of reckoning".

The judge ruled the companies are violating Assembly Bill 5, or AB 5, the year-old California law requiring them to provide their hundreds of thousands of drivers in the state with benefits that could cost billions of dollars.

"AB 5 calls out the evil of employee misclassification by its name," Mr Becerra said in Wednesday's filing. Pointing to years of litigation drivers have fought against Uber and Lyft to gain the benefits of employees, he said the "record is replete with harms" to the state and the firms were well aware of the fate they now face.

Uber and Lyft argue that Judge Schulman's injunction order is so sweeping that they are legally guaranteed a pause by the appeals court.

Both companies are bankrolling a ballot measure set for a state-wide vote in November that would give app-based transportation and delivery companies a reprieve from AB 5.

Proposition 22 exempts them from paying for full benefits that employees currently get under California law.

