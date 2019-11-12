Cadbury owner bets on its healthier consumers wanting smaller snacks

CONFECTIONERY giant Mondelez will offer more treats in smaller portions and with less sugar, as the company behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate responds to consumer demands for healthier products, underlined by a survey released yesterday.

CONFECTIONERY giant Mondelez will offer more treats in smaller portions and with less sugar, as the company behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate responds to consumer demands for healthier products, underlined by a survey released yesterday.

An online survey of 6,068 adults in 12 countries by the Harris Poll for Mondelez showed 80pc of consumers were looking for healthy, balanced snacks, although the same percentage was also still keen on indulgence.

"We know consumers want options which is why we offer a range of products that taste great from wholesome to indulgent," said Chris McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact, sustainability and wellbeing.

"Consumers appreciate choice and the majority agree there is a time and a place for healthier snacks and a time and a place for indulgent ones," she said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In