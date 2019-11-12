Cadbury owner bets on its healthier consumers wanting smaller snacks
CONFECTIONERY giant Mondelez will offer more treats in smaller portions and with less sugar, as the company behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate responds to consumer demands for healthier products, underlined by a survey released yesterday.
An online survey of 6,068 adults in 12 countries by the Harris Poll for Mondelez showed 80pc of consumers were looking for healthy, balanced snacks, although the same percentage was also still keen on indulgence.
"We know consumers want options which is why we offer a range of products that taste great from wholesome to indulgent," said Chris McGrath, vice president and chief of global impact, sustainability and wellbeing.
"Consumers appreciate choice and the majority agree there is a time and a place for healthier snacks and a time and a place for indulgent ones," she said.
"There is room for both and we see that as a growth opportunity for us."
In July, Mondelez launched a version of Cadbury Dairy Milk with 30pc less sugar, which Ms McGrath said was selling well and was being extended into India.
Mondelez lifted its 2019 sales forecast last month after reporting a 1.1pc rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand in emerging markets where it has been investing heavily.
It sells a thin version of its Oreos with a third less sugar and a thinner, crispier version of Ritz crackers.
The Mondelez survey showed six in 10 people prefer to eat many small meals rather than a few large ones, with the trend towards snacking even stronger among younger consumers.
"We know consumers are on the go more and more and snacking delivers on the convenience they seek," Ms McGrath said.
Mondelez has pledged to put 20pc of its products in portion-controlled packs of 200 calories or less by 2025.
Reuters
Irish Independent