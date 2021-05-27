C&C hedges uncertainty with rights issue as pubs look to a reopened summer

Bulmers maker C&C is planning to focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions after tapping shareholders for £151m (€175m) in a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet after a loss-making year.

But a quick return to profitability remains uncertain for the drinks company as reopening gets underway in its key UK and Irish markets.

The company, which was badly impacted by temporary shutdowns in the hospitality sector aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, reported a loss of €59.6m in the 12 months to 28 February.

Revenue at the group fell 56pc to €736.9m, indicating the depth of the pandemic’s impact on alcohol sales as pubs in the UK and Ireland remained closed for much of the year.

“You would never have believed that this pandemic would last this long and for pubs to be closed for so long,” CEO David Forde told the Irish Independent.

“We were fast out of the traps in terms of preserving liquidity and maintaining the health of the balance sheet last year. As we look forward, we don’t want to be constrained. This rights issue will give us balance sheet strength even in the worst-case scenario.”

C&C had net debt, excluding lease liabilities, of €362.3m at its financial year-end, up from €233.6m of net debt the prior year.

Mr Forde said chief financial officer Patrick McMahon renegotiated financing with the company’s bankers three times through the crisis. Now, with the funding provided by the rights issue, C&C is planning to pay off some of that debt, the company said in a statement.

But despite the strong cash position of the business, acquisitions remain off the menu.

“It’s not our primary focus, although I do believe opportunities will present themselves,” said Mr Forde.

“Our focus is to get the company back to growth and then reinstate the dividend.”

The company said it returned to profitability and underlying cash generation during the easing of on-trade restrictions in July, August and September last year.

C&C added that its brand strength was reflected in off-trade volume share growth during the year for Tennent’s, Bulmers, and Magners, with all three brands delivering share gains.

The company managed to grow its share in the on-trade, as well, with Bulmers returning to structural growth and a deal to be the exclusive distributor of Budweiser in Ireland.

The heavily discounted rights issue pushed the share price down by more than 11pc yesterday, compressing what some analysts regarded as a “valuation gap”.

“We have to worry about the performance and if we execute our strategy, the valuation will take care of itself,” said Mr Forde.

Goodbody maintained its buy rating on the stock but is expecting to reduce its estimates for this year by up to 30pc.

Looking forward, the company said that with outdoor as well as restricted indoor hospitality reopened in the UK, it has been able to respond quickly to rapidly evolving demand with outlets traded with for the week ending 16 May 2021 at 65pc of the same week in 2019.

The group has completed the consolidation of the on-trade distribution network, moving all of its English distribution in house.