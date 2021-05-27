| 9.2°C Dublin

C&C hedges uncertainty with rights issue as pubs look to a reopened summer

Our focus is to get back to growth, then reinstate dividend,’ says CEO

C&amp;C is hoping for a full reopening of the hospitality sector this summer Expand

Jon Ihle and Ellie Donnelly

Bulmers maker C&C is planning to focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions after tapping shareholders for £151m (€175m) in a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet after a loss-making year.

But a quick return to profitability remains uncertain for the drinks company as reopening gets underway in its key UK and Irish markets.

