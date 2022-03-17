Buyer of distressed Irish housing loans is sold to US asset manager in multimillion-dollar deal

CARVAL, a prolific buyer of Irish distressed loans, is being bought for at least $750m (€675m) by US asset manager AllianceBernstein.

The deal comes just over a month since US-based CarVal closed its latest acquisition when it paid €1.1bn for KBC Bank Ireland’s non-performing Irish loans as part of the Belgian lender’s exit from the Irish market.

That portfolio is a mix of personal mortgages and buy-to-let investor loans that KBC had been managing since the financial crisis until its decision last year to leave the Irish market altogether.

The KBC book of loans is in addition to around €1.6bn of distressed Irish loans previously bought by CarVal in earlier transactions, mostly in the window between the end of the euro crisis in 2013 and the period when Irish economic rebound really started to gather pace two years later.

CarVal’s acquisitions here included a mix of distressed mortgages from retail lenders that left the market in the wake of the financial crisis, such as Lloyds – Bank of Scotland Ireland, as well as books of distressed commercial property loans bought from banks, including out of the liquidation of IBRC, the former Anglo Irish Bank.

While a lot of those earlier loan books will have been worked through and sold on by now, the Irish assets are still a significant share of the $14.3bn of assets CarVal manages globally.

That total is a mix of opportunistic and distressed credit, renewable energy infrastructure, specialty finance and transportation investments.

CarVal has 190 employees including 68 investment professionals in five offices in four countries.

The firm recruited a number of Irish bankers after the financial crash including Bobby O’Brien who’d previously been a senior executive in Bank of Ireland’s property and business loan restructuring team and before that at UBS and Goodbody and is now responsible for sourcing and managing investments in European loan portfolios at CarVal.

AllianceBernstein said the deal to buy CarVal brings complementary private markets capabilities to its existing private alternatives business and will augment the firm's position as a market leader.

CarVal's senior leadership team will continue to lead the firm and the CarVal teams will remain independent with no change to the current investment process or personnel, the company said.

It added that the deal would benefit from AB's broader resources, including global distribution and product development.

AllianceBernstein will buy 100pc of CarVal for an upfront purchase price of $750m plus a multi-year earnout if certain targets are reached.

CarVal was founded in 1987 by commodities trader Cargill and previously known as Cargill Value Investors. It became employee-owned in 2019.

Bloomberg reports the deal comes as credit managers have become targets for financial-services giants. ​​