‘Buy the dip’ mantra is complacent when Putin is redrawing Europe’s map

When the Gresham Life Assurance Company of London completed its luxurious art-nouveau headquarters in Budapest in 1907 it clearly didn’t expect the world for which it was designed to fall apart in just a few years amid the bloodshed of a world war, a pandemic, protectionism and a financial crash.

A lot has been written about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the world economy and markets – and the assessment has been that growth will slow a tiny bit in Europe and barely at all in America; that there will be a temporary bout of inflation and stock markets will fall before recovering.

At first that seemed to be the way this was playing out. Just 48 hours after Vladimir Putin’s troops started the biggest military incursion in Europe in 70 years the US benchmark stock index, the S&P500, was up by 6pc from its invasion lows.

That’s fast by historic standards as research from portfolio manager Jens Nysted shows a major geopolitical shock causes a median loss of 3.4pc on the S&P500 and once that bottom is hit the market recovers its losses within five days.

It sounds like the kind of bet that Gresham might have made in 1914 in a highly globalised world of mobile and plentiful capital that was strikingly similar to ours. Inflation expectations were solidly anchored by the gold standard.

Financial market investors and traders are now conditioned to ‘buy the dip’, something we have seen repeatedly through the Covid pandemic. And that itself is dangerous because it becomes self-reinforcing and triggers herd behaviour.

Back in 1914, investors were unmoved until World War I actually broke out, according to historian Niall Ferguson.

“Apart from an upward movement in Austrian bond yields, there were no significant shifts on either the bond market, the money market, or the foreign exchange markets until the final week before war broke out,” Ferguson wrote in a paper examining past crises.

In other words, markets are not all-seeing, nor do they discount ahead of shocks of the kind we are witnessing in Ukraine, as we found out when financial sanctions against Russia were ramped up at the weekend, sending stocks plunging and oil prices surging. Market moves should not be confused with the reality of the events shaping our world.

According to Ferguson, any investor unwise enough to own British government bonds would have seen real returns decline by 46pc by 1920, while returns on British equities declined by 27pc.

Of course things were a lot worse for those, like Gresham in Budapest, who were holding assets in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Germany, or Russia where revolution swept communists into power along with a default on the debts owed to financiers.

But no one geopolitical crisis is like another as those who insist on buying the dip appear to believe. Putin has clearly developed greater ambitions than establishing lackey statelets, as he did in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine in 2014, but our risk assessment hasn’t changed.

Had you assumed, for example, that the way to trade World War II was the way that made money in the first war, then, Ferguson notes, you would have lost out.

British equities returned 50pc from 1938-48, beating the US market’s 25pc, while in bond markets you saw returns of 11pc and 6pc, respectively.

“Past experience would have led any reasonable asset allocator to be overweight US stocks in 1939. Present knowledge that London was within reach of German bombers, whereas New York was not, merely reinforced the lesson of history,” he wrote.

How could this play out in ways that could explode that ‘buy the dip’ scenario? One is where oil prices keep rising and economies go into reverse at a time of sustained high inflation. That would shock markets at a time when governments have already maxed out their balance sheets fighting against Covid.

Putin may find that he now has little to lose from ramping up pressure on the three ex-Soviet Baltic states that are EU and Nato members. Instead of a peaceful trading bloc of 450 million people, the EU may have to become more militarised. Another is that an angry and resentful Russia turns on Putin and we have an unstable nuclear armed state on Europe’s borders.

Ukraine and Russia are both major grains exporters to Arab countries like Egypt and Libya. Rising energy and food prices put pressure on poorer countries’ budgets thanks to subsidies. Food price shock can also cause popular unrest, as it did in the Arab Spring.

It seems that habit is easily formed in financial markets and they have acquired an immunity to shocks, especially those that appear to be on a cycle like the regular provocations served up by North Korea, or by Putin until today.

As for the Gresham Palace, it is now a Four Seasons Hotel. It opened in 2004, a century after it was conceived and 90 years after a ‘shot heard around the world’ started World War I.

The building was at one stage a barracks during communist rule in Hungary and there’s even an Irish connection as Quinlan Private restored it to its former glory.

