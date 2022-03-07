| 5.8°C Dublin

‘Buy the dip’ mantra is complacent when Putin is redrawing Europe’s map

David Chance

Budapest's Gresham Hotel was opened a century after Gresham Life built the art nouveau 'palace' as its overseas headquarters just before World War I. Photograph Mark Milstein/Bloomberg Expand

When the Gresham Life Assurance Company of London completed its luxurious art-nouveau headquarters in Budapest in 1907 it clearly didn’t expect the world for which it was designed to fall apart in just a few years amid the bloodshed of a world war, a pandemic, protectionism and a financial crash.

A lot has been written about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the world economy and markets – and the assessment has been that growth will slow a tiny bit in Europe and barely at all in America; that there will be a temporary bout of inflation and stock markets will fall before recovering.

