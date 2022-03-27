Buy now pay later firm Scalapay to develop presence in Ireland

Italian fintech company Scalapay, recently valued at over $1bn, plans to launch its full services in Ireland and open an office in Dublin.

Scalapay is a buy now, pay later service where shoppers can pay for goods in instalments.

It raised $497m (€452.2m) earlier this month in a bid to expand its presence around Europe.

Chief executive Simone Mancini said it already has a footprint in Ireland with its COO Arlene Reynolds based in Dublin but it will be growing the beachhead here.

“Ireland is also the base of our board of directors. Although only a few people are currently hired in Dublin, we plan to grow the operations and finance teams as well as any roles,” he said.

“We are currently searching for a larger office capable to accommodate the new headcount.”

Mancini did not specify the headcount for the Irish operations but said the Milan-headquartered company as a whole plans to be at around 400 people by the end of the year.

“Our main markets at the moment are Italy, followed by France, Spain, Portugal and Germany. We are actively looking at new markets to further improve customer and merchant experiences, including Ireland.”

Irish merchants are currently able to sell products in phased payments to the markets Scalapay already operates in but it is not available to Irish shoppers yet.

Scalapay will be entering a teeming market for buy now, pay later services in Ireland.

Industry leader Klarna, which is Europe’s largest fintech company, launched here late last year and Humm has been present for a number of years.

Meanwhile other European players in the space are making plans to launch in Ireland.

British company Zilch plans to enter the Irish market soon as part of a wider European launch while Dutch outfit In3, which raised $11.1m in a Series A round this month said Ireland is “on the radar”.