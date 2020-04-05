75pc of those who responded to the survey expect their own business would be back to normal within three months if Covid-19 were to end immediately

Three-quarters of global finance chiefs believe their own businesses could return to normal in three months, a rare sign of optimism on the economic outlook amid unprecedented lockdowns and uncertainty.

PwC's 'Covid-19 CFO Pulse Survey' of chief financial officers (CFOs) in nine countries shows significant concerns around the business and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than four in five respondents say the outbreak may significantly affect their businesses and most are considering measures to contain costs.

However, 75pc of those who responded to the survey expect their own business would be back to normal within three months if Covid-19 were to end immediately.

The survey also found companies rapidly adjusting business strategies - 52pc are considering cost-cutting measures and 47pc are considering deferring or cancelling investment.

Even so, just 13pc of finance executives say they plan to change their M&A strategy.

Irish Independent