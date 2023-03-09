| 3.2°C Dublin

Burned by its costly Kanye West collaboration, Adidas chief executive says it's time to refocus

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden. Photo: Andrew H Walker/Footwear News via Getty Images Expand

Helen Reid

Adidas, burnt by the end of its tie-up with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, needs a new focus but should think more tactically about fresh celebrity partnerships and not count on one personality, industry experts said.

New chief executive Bjorn Gulden yesterday stood by the company’s decision to cut ties with the rapper, known as Ye since 2021, but also pointed to the unique value of the Yeezy shoe brand, which became a key profit driver.

