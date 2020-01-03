Bundesbank chief urges lenders to move faster on digital payments

The head of the German central bank, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann, has called on European lenders to come up with cheaper and faster systems for transferring money, to combat alternatives such as Facebook's Libra.

He said there was no pressing reason yet for the European Central Bank (ECB) to develop its own digital currency.

"I'm not in favour of always immediately calling on the state" to come up with solutions, Mr Weidmann said in an interview with German newspaper 'Handelsblatt' published yesterday.

"In a market economy, it's up to companies to develop products that meet customer demands," he added.

