Bundesbank chief urges lenders to move faster on digital payments
The head of the German central bank, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann, has called on European lenders to come up with cheaper and faster systems for transferring money, to combat alternatives such as Facebook's Libra.
He said there was no pressing reason yet for the European Central Bank (ECB) to develop its own digital currency.
"I'm not in favour of always immediately calling on the state" to come up with solutions, Mr Weidmann said in an interview with German newspaper 'Handelsblatt' published yesterday.
"In a market economy, it's up to companies to develop products that meet customer demands," he added.
Mr Weidmann, who heads up Germany's Bundesbank, has long called for caution over private sector digital currencies.
His comments echo concerns among officials from Europe to the US over Libra, a planned digital token backed by multiple national currencies.
Still, ECB president Christine Lagarde - in common with Bank of England governor Mark Carney - has said central banks should consider whether it makes sense to launch their own digital coins, and she may make that question part of a wide-ranging strategic review planned to start this month.
Mr Weidmann did not oppose such an investigation in the interview, but said it was important to first work out the pros and cons of such a move.
In the meantime, any currency should be subject to financial oversight, guarding against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, he suggested.
Bloomberg
