Bumper BP profits and pay out amplify calls for UK windfall tax

A sign at the entrance to a BP Plc petrol station forecourt in London as its profits more than doubled. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

BP’s earnings more than doubled in the three months to the end of September as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.15bn (€8.24bn) from $3.32bn in the same period last year, BP said.

The company, headed by Kerryman Bernard Looney, also announced plans to reward shareholders, buying back another $2.5bn (€2.53bn) of stock.

Soaring earnings at British energy companies are fuelling calls for the UK government to expand a tax on their windfall profits as newly-appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak struggles to close an estimated £40bn hole in the budget.

BP rival Shell last week said third-quarter earnings more than doubled to $9.45bn.

US President Joe Biden also has floated the possibility of a windfall tax if energy companies don’t boost domestic production, accusing them of “war profiteering”.

It comes as oil companies around the world are seeing earnings surge, with Saudi’s Aramco yesterday reporting a $42.4bn profit, the company’s second-highest quarterly earnings ever.

Last week, Texas-based Exxon Mobil broke records with $19.66bn in profits in the three months to September and California-based Chevron got close to its peak from last quarter with $11.23bn.

For BP, it is ploughing some of the profits from high oil and natural gas prices into renewable energy as it tries to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050.

During the third quarter, the company bought Archaea Energy, which produces natural gas from landfills and other waste sites across the US and agreed to buy 40.5pc of the Asian Renewable Energy Hub.

“This quarter’s results reflect us continuing to perform while transforming,” Mr Looney said in a statement.

The pressure on the UK government is likely to increase for a higher windfall tax.

“We need to raise more money from a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and actively encourage them to invest in renewables,” said Alok Sharma, who chaired COP26, the last UN climate summit.

Mr Sunak has delayed the budget presentation until November 17.