Bulmers marker halts dividend, 70pc of staff placed on furlough

Bulmers maker C&C has halted payment of its final dividend for 2019 due to its focus on conserving cash and its decision to avail of government support through the coronavirus crisis.

C&C, which also owns brands including Tennent's and 5 Lamps beer, has placed around 70pc of its staff on furlough.

In a trading update the company said it continued to actively engage with the Irish and UK tax authorities.

The group has also implemented an average salary reduction of around 20pc across its workforce, with its executive leadership team and board remuneration reduced by 30pc and 40pc respectively for an initial three months.

The group has current liquidity of around €570m, of which €430m is in cash.

The board of C&C believes that its existing liquidity position is “more than sufficient” for the company’s current and expected needs.

In addition, C&C said it has now received confirmation from the Bank of England that it is eligible to issue commercial paper under the Covid-19 Corporate Financing Facility (‘CCFF’) Scheme.

In March C&C raised around €140m in new debt in the United States private placement market.

Patrick Higgins, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said: “Overall, while we note the extremely challenging trading conditions, we consider C&C's update this morning to be encouraging, outlining further detail on its strong focus on protection of profit and cash.”

“This should enable C&C to navigate its way through this challenging period.”

C&C, which owns a 47pc stake in Admiral Taverns, a UK pub operator, said it has launched a number of initiatives to support its customers.

Online Editors