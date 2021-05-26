Bulmers maker reports loss of €59.6m as Covid impacts sales

Bulmers maker C&C has reported a loss of €59.6m in the 12 months to 28 February.

The company was badly impacted by temporary shut-downs in the hospitality sector aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Revenue at the group fell 56pc to €736.9m, according to annual results.

C&C had net debt, excluding lease liabilities, of €362.3m at its financial year-end, up from €233.6m of net debt the prior year.

The company said it returned to profitability and underlying cash generation during the easing of on-trade restrictions in July, August and September last year.

C&C added that its brand strength was reflected in off-trade volume share growth during the year for Tennent’s, Bulmers, and Magners, with all three brands delivering share gains.

David Forde, C&C chief executive officer, said: “With approximately 80pc of C&C’s pre Covid-19 net revenue derived from the hospitality sector, the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the group.”

"Thanks to the prompt and decisive action of our team and our resilient business model, we have successfully navigated these challenges to date.”

He added that the group continues to face uncertainty with the ongoing impact of Covid-19 across the hospitality sector.

C&C has also today announced a rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately £151m.

“[This] will strengthen the balance sheet and ensure C&C is in a stronger position to achieve sustained growth and pursue its strategy as the hospitality sector emerges from the pandemic,” Mr Forde said.

Looking forward, the company said that with outdoor as well as restricted indoor hospitality reopened in the UK, it has been able to respond quickly to rapidly evolving demand with outlets traded with for the week ending 16 May 2021 at 65pc of the same week in 2019.

The group has completed the consolidation of the on-trade distribution network, moving all of its English distribution in house.