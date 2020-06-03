Bulmers maker losing €7m per month due to Covid restrictions

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, is currently losing €7m per month while pubs and restaurants are closed.

This excludes the furlough employee support currently circa €5m.

In March the UK and Irish governments announced major restrictions including the closure of pubs and restaurants in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The virtual shutdown of the hospitality sector has “materially impacted” C&C’s business, according to annual results from the group.

While it has experienced a “significant” increase in demand through the off-license channel, pre-Covid around 80pc of the Dublin-headquartered company’s revenue came from on-trade.

In order to deal with the fall in business, an extensive range of operational, financial and liquidity enhancing measures have been implemented to reduce operating costs, maximise available cash flow, and strengthen the group’s balance sheet position, the company said.

These measures include the full draw down of its debt facilities, salary cuts, and the placing of around 70pc of staff on furlough.

It has also suspended its final financial year 2020 dividend to conserve cash.

The board believes that its existing liquidity position is more than sufficient for the group’s current and expected needs, the company said.

Stewart Gilliland, C&C interim executive chairman, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic presents a challenge of unprecedented scale and uncertainty for our industry and supply partners.

We entered this crisis with a robust balance sheet and have further strengthened that position with additional liquidity enhancing actions.”

Meanwhile, over the 12 months to February 29 revenue at C&C increased by 8pc to €1.7bn.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation were €132m, an increase of 9pc on the prior year, while operating profit of €116.4m was up 10pc year-on-year.

The 12 months covered by the results was prior to the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland and the UK.

