Bulmers-maker C&C to swing into profit, boosted by easing restrictions

C&C has been boosted by easing restrictions

Drinks group C&C says it expects to report a profit for the first half of its financial year 2022, boosted by easing Covid restrictions, good weather, and the Euros.

The Bulmers-maker expects profit of €16m for the six months to 31 August, a swing on the loss of €12m in the same period in its financial year 2021, according to a trading update.

C&C made an interim profit of €66m in the first half of its financial year 2020, which was pre-pandemic.

Revenue for the first half of its 2022 financial year is expected to be €657m, compared with €398m in the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of its financial year 2020 – pre Covid – the group reported revenue of €896m.

The company said this year has delivered a “strong return” to trading, driven by the gradual easing of on-trade restrictions since April.

C&C said it also benefitted from a strong consumer response, summer of good weather, the European Football Championship and staycations.

The group had net debt of €246m at end of August.

The company’s off-trade channel has continued to perform well.

With the gradual easing of restrictions in the UK on-trade from April, the group returned to profit and underlying cash generation in May.

The company said its trading performance continued to improve from May, with Irish outdoor hospitality reopening from June.

Its main distribution businesses, Matthew Clark and Bibendum, returned to profitability in June and remained profitable over the key summer trading period.

David Forde, chief executive of C&C, said: “Despite sector challenges, our business has shown its inherent strength and cash generation capability in the first half of FY2022.”

“As the on-trade has progressively re-opened, we returned to profitability and worked closely with our customers to meet the resurgence in consumer demand.”

The company discontinued the use of government furlough support schemes in June.

C&C’s distribution network controlled inhouse, which has helped the company in being “partly insulated” from the shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers currently being experienced in the UK.

The company said its exposure to commodity inflation is largely mitigated in its financial year 2022 through its long-term supply contracts and partnerships.

“We remain on track with the initiatives to deliver the €18m in annualised cost savings announced in May 2021,” C&C said.

C&C will announce financial year 2022 first half results on October 28.