Bulmers-maker C&C returns to profit as restrictions ease

C&C has swung into profit in the six months to August 31, helped by an easing of Covid restrictions.

The Bulmers maker reported an operating profit of €16m for the six-month period, a swing on the loss of €13.2m in the same period last year.

The profit includes furlough income and temporary salary reductions of €5.2m. C&C discontinued the use of government furlough in June when the business returned to profit.

Read More

Net revenue increased 65pc to €657.3m, reflecting the progressive reopening of the hospitality sector during the middle of this year, according to interim results from the group.

“Following the easing of on-trade restrictions over H1 FY2022, we are delighted to be back serving our customers and consumers in both indoor and outdoor hospitality across our core markets of UK and Ireland,” David Forde, C&C chief executive, said.

“We are encouraged by how quickly the on-trade recovered and we are pleased to report that trading in the first half has been ahead of plan and our inherent cash generating strengths are reflected in the return of the business to cash generation from June 2021.”

As inflation continues to rise, C&C said its exposure to increasing input costs has been “well managed” in the first half of its financial year 2022. It will have “modest exposure” in the second half of the year.

Nonetheless, “with cost and capacity pressures evident,” the group has said there will be price increases across its British customer base.

C&C said it has effectively managed the various issues affecting the wider industry including shortage of drivers and CO2.

The company’s in-house network and CO2 recovery systems “means the business has been able to broadly meet the needs of customers over the peak summer trading period, ensuring continuity of supply and service,” it said.

The group reported an exceptional profit of €3.3m, which mainly relates to the profit from the sale of Vermont Hard Cider Company and a Covid-19 provision release.

C&C had net debt and liquidity of €245.8m and €474.9m respectively at end of August.

The company generated annualised savings of €9m in the first half of the year compared to its pre-Covid cost base. C&C has a target to deliver total of €18m annualised savings in its financial year 2022.

Assuming current trading conditions remain, C&C expects to deliver financial year 2022 operating profit in the range of €50-€55m.