Bulmers maker C&C raises €140m as it prepares for profit fall

Drinks group C&C has raised around €140m in new debt in the United States private placement market.

It comes a week after the group warned that profits would be impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.

The €140m in notes, which have not been secured against the company’s assets, have maturities of 10 and 12 years.

The issue has achieved C&C’s aims of diversifying the sources of its debt financing and extending their maturity out to 2032.

Jonathan Solesbury, chief financial officer at C&C, said: “We are very pleased to have successfully completed our first US Private Placement, particularly against the backdrop of the current market uncertainty.

The issue extends the maturity of our debt as well as diversifying our capital structure. It gives the company access to a broader range of funding options in the future.”

Last week C&C said Covid-19 will have a material impact on its performance in the current financial year (‘FY21’), as pubs and restaurants shut their doors across Ireland and the UK in an effort to contain the deadly virus.

Online Editors