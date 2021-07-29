Bulmers maker C&C announces changes to its board

Bulmers maker C&C has announced a number of changes to its board of directors.

Andrea Pozzi, chief operating officer (COO) and Jim Clerkin, a non-executive director, have each decided to step down from their respective board roles, with effect from September 1 and October 27 respectively.

Mr Pozzi will remain with the company and has agreed to take up the role of managing its combined British businesses, which will see him aligning management structures and guiding C&C through “a significant change programme of simplification and integration.”

The enlarged British business will continue to trade under the existing core fascia of Tennent’s, Matthew Clark and Bibendum, C&C said in a statement.

The company added that Mr Pozzi “brings a wealth of experience to this important position, having previously led the GB business prior to the acquisition of Matthew Clark and Bibendum.”

C&C will not replace the role of COO and current board responsibilities associated with that position will be fulfilled by the remaining executive directors.

Commenting on his change of role, Mr Pozzi said: “I am excited with the opportunity to lead our enlarged GB business and it is with careful consideration that I felt this role requires my complete focus and dedication. I look forward to driving the next stage of C&C’s evolution in the GB market.”

Mr Clerkin told the board that, as a consequence of his increased work responsibilities in the United States, he is finding it increasingly difficult to give the necessary time commitment required as a non-executive director of C&C. Therefore, he has decided to step down from the C&C role.

Stewart Gilliland, chair of C&C, said: "I am delighted that Andrea has agreed to lead our enlarged GB business and I would like to thank Andrea for his significant contribution to the board over the last four years.”

“I would also like to extend my thanks to Jim Clerkin for his valued contribution and the considerable experience he has brought to the board of C&C over the last four years.”

In May C&C said it is planning to focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions after tapping shareholders for £151m (€175m) in a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet after a loss-making year.