Bulgaria to delay adopting the euro beyond next January

Bulgaria is scrapping its target to adopt the euro in January 2024 as it fails to meet some criteria, but should seek to join the common currency by 2025 or possibly earlier, Finance Minister Rossitsa Velkova said.

Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member state, wants to join the euro to boost investment and credit security, but a prolonged political crisis has disrupted its efforts.

