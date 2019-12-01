Buffet outbid by private equity in Berkshire's hunt for a deal

Berkshire made a $140-a-share bid for the distributor of technology products that was topped by a $145 (€131) offer from Apollo Global Management, CNBC reported.

The offer was another effort by the billionaire investor to put a chunk of his record $128 billion cash pile to use and signals that while Buffett is still on the prowl, he may not be willing to outbid private equity firms flush with money.

Buffett has been stymied on the acquisition front in recent years, causing the billionaire investor to express frustration about the "sky-high" prices for decent businesses.

He said earlier this year that he was working on a large deal in the fourth quarter of 2018 but it eventually fell through. The lack of deals has also pressured Buffett's ability to maintain the stock returns that helped make him famous. Berkshire's stock is on track for its worst underperformance since 2009.

Berkshire's interest forced Apollo to raise its bid to one that values Tech Data at about $6bn, including debt.

Tech Data helps bring products to market for firms such as Microsoft and Apple - the latter being Berkshire's largest public stock investment with a stake in the iPhone maker worth around $56 billion.

"He's just not going to throw the money out and earn a rate of return below what his minimum target is," said David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. "He is Buffett because he's patient."

Meanwhile, the biggest private-equity firms are on a tear. Apollo's Leon Black said earlier this month that the firm is on track to almost double its assets under management to $600 billion in five years. Apollo's higher bid, announced Wednesday after the market closed, sent shares of Tech Data surging 12pc to close at $144.89 Friday in New York trading.

Tech Data, which was using Bank of America as its financial adviser, was engaged in a "go-shop" process. Buffett has typically avoided auctions where sellers seek the most money they can get, calling them a waste of time and a situation where he can't win.

A Tech Data buyout by Berkshire would have pushed the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate further into the technology realm, an area that Buffett avoided for decades.

It also would have added another family-built business to Berkshire's mix of retailers, insurers and energy companies. Edward Raymund founded the company and his son Steven Raymund ran the firm for about two decades before becoming chairman. Steven Raymund stepped down in 2017.

A potential acquisition by Berkshire would have just been a drop in the bucket for Buffett's firm. The transaction value of $6 billion is just 4.7pc of Buffett's total cash pile.

For Berkshire, the Tech Data saga likely ends here. Buffett isn't planning to make a higher bid, according to CNBC. His appetite for a large buyout may continue.

"We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition," Buffett said in his annual shareholder letter released earlier this year.

Bloomberg

Sunday Indo Business