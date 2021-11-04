BT confirms outlook and signals more cash ahead

Britain's BT confirmed its outlook for this year and next after reporting a 3pc decline in first-half revenue to £10.3bn driven by drops in services to multinational companies and a flat performance in consumer.

The company, which recently strengthened its defences against a possible takeover bid from its largest shareholder Patrick Drahi, reported adjusted core earnings of £3.75bn, up 1pc, helped by tight cost management.

It also quantified an expected long-term rise in free cash flow once it had built the bulk of its full fibre network, giving investors a hint of what they can expect.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said BT's Openreach networks unit had rolled out full fibre broadband to almost six million premises and it continued to lower its build costs.

"Looking further out, as we pass the peak of our fibre build and move towards an all-fibre, all-IP network, we expect a reduction in capex of at least £1bn and lower operating costs of £500m," he said.

That would result in an increase in free cash flow of at least £1.5bn by the end of the decade, he said.

Franco-Israeli telecoms tycoon Drahi bought a 12.1pc stake in BT in June. He said he did not intend to make a takeover offer, ruling him out of such a move for six months under UK rules.

That pledge expires next month.

BT has appointed boutique advisory firm Robey Warshaw to help its defence against a takeover, while it said on Monday it had delivered its £1bn cost saving target 18 months ahead of schedule.