The head of Britain's biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Philip Jansen, one of Britain's richest executives from his time overseeing the flotation of payments processor Worldpay, also said the company would not make any job cuts related to the health crisis and will maintain all pay for at least three months.

Companies across the UK, big and small, have been forced to turn to the government to pay their staff as the pandemic cuts through vast swathes of the economy. BT said it would not need the scheme and would pay all staff for at least three months.

"This is an unprecedented situation and I want to give our people some certainty about the months ahead," Mr Jansen said. "This period requires sacrifices from us all, and I want our people to know we are all in this together."

Mr Jansen, who tested positive for Covid-19 in early March, makes around £100,000 (€114,000) a month. He will give his salary to a charity helping the NHS and small businesses in his local community.

In February 2019, he was brought in to help BT build nationwide gigabit fixed and mobile networks for the future while trying to shore up revenue and earnings in the short term.

He inherited a major restructuring programme from his predecessor Gavin Patterson that included 13,000 job losses. With a history that dates back to 1846, the group now employs more than 100,000.

BT said the transformation programme would continue but it would retrain and reassign people where possible. Those who normally work in retail are already being redeployed to help customers.

Reuters

Irish Independent