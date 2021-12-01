BT boss Crozier braces himself for takeover bid as billionaire Drahi circles

BT Group’s new chairman Adam Crozier’s first move may be to barricade himself inside the boardroom of its headquarters.

After a month on the board of Britain’s biggest phone company, Mr Crozier starts as chair today. He’ll need to get straight to work preparing for a potential takeover bid for BT, a move that top executives and advisers expect could come as soon as the next few months.

The London-based group has already brought on UK advisory firm Robey Warshaw and Goldman Sachs Group as defence advisers after French billionaire Patrick Drahi dramatically revealed a 12.1pc stake in June, making him its biggest shareholder overnight. UK takeover rules preventing the telecommunications tycoon from increasing that stake expire on December 11, and BT is preparing for the possibility that he buys more shares on the open market or builds his position suddenly via derivatives, like he did with his initial stake.

That prospect means the company has been tightening its defences, including change-of-control clauses for its debt. Meanwhile, Mr Drahi moved more money into the UK company which holds BT shares in recent weeks.

Mr Crozier, a former chief of Royal Mail and broadcaster ITV, arrives at a time of upheaval and vulnerability for former state telecom monopoly BT.

Its shares have fallen more than 50pc in the last five years, thanks to competition, Brexit, an accounting scandal and regulation – including the ban of key 5G wireless supplier Huawei.

So the board may find it difficult to advise against a generous premium if one is offered.

Since taking his stake, Mr Drahi has reportedly met BT’s top executives and quizzed them about growth plans.

In its most recent results BT made a point of highlighting its progress in slashing costs. They remain higher than

competitors but that may help pre-empt one of Mr Drahi’s favourite tactics at his target companies.

Representatives for BT and Altice declined to comment. Private equity could also make a tilt.