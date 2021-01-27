Brussels 'determined' to end trade row with new Biden regime

Fight or flight: An Airbus employee works on a jet's wing. A row over state aid to Airbus and its US rival Boeing sparked the trade war. Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

The EU says it is “determined” to solve a trade dispute with the US that has caught Irish whiskey, butter and pork in its net.

EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc is “reaching out” to the new US administration to try to resolve the row, which stems from state subsidies to aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus and Trump-era steel and aluminium tariffs.

“We are reaching out to the Biden administration and we hope for a more cooperative approach which would allow us to resolve these disputes,” Mr Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

“We are determined to find a solution with the Biden administration to resolve this dispute and to remove those tariffs,” Mr Dombrovskis added.

The tariffs war began 2018 and has been stepped up repeatedly. Just this month, the US hit French and German aircraft, wine and spirit makers with further sanctions. Tariffs on the Irish dairy sector alone amount to €40m.

On Monday, a coalition of 72 EU and US trade bodies called for an end to retaliatory tariffs on sectors not related to aircraft manufacturing, steel and aluminium. Last October, the EU proposed to suspend the tariffs on both sides if the US does the same.

A week into US President Joe Biden’s term in office, Mr Dombrovskis said he hopes for a “fresh and positive” start in trade relations with the US.

But the surprise signing of an EU-China investment deal at the end of December has thrown a potential spanner in the works where it is seen by some in the US as a breach of a common transatlantic approach.

“We do not see that it in any way hinders our engagement with US as regards our work on China,” Mr Dombrovskis said of the deal. The EU hopes its trade deal will open up Chinese energy, computing and private healthcare markets.

He said it was important for Europe to “catch up” a year after the US signed its so-called ‘Phase One’ deal to boost its exports of soybeans and other goods to China.

He also said the EU would “engage constructively” with the US following President Biden’s “Made in America” order on Monday, which instructs state agencies to prefer American suppliers in federal public procurement contracts.

The EU is currently negotiating an “international procurement instrument” to end discrimination against EU companies. It would allow the bloc to penalise foreign companies in EU tenders, as a last resort.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Online Editors