At least three brokerages are restricting the ability of clients to enter into new trades in the most active oil benchmarks in a bid to curb losses after an unprecedented meltdown in crude this week dragged prices into negative territory for the first time in history.

The limit for these trades comes at a time when financial firms are trying to help clients reduce risk after the spread of the coronavirus has hobbled economies around the world, causing tremendous volatility in oil prices. Front month oil futures in New York crashed on Monday, falling by more than $55 a barrel and then came roaring back on Tuesday, settling up by more than $47 from Monday's close.

While restricting just a handful of traders from buying or selling in the front of the curve may not be significant to the market, it comes as passive investors and index providers are also pushing their holdings further into the curve to mitigate the wild swings.

"When you think about some of these firms, their customers were probably not trading for size. But when you take on an aggregate amount of these folks, it adds up and you definitely lose some liquidity in the front," said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division for Mizuho Securities USA. The moves likely helped take some speculative shorts out of the market, he said.

The futures division of brokerage INTL FCStone Financial told clients with accounts totalling less than $5m that they should not place any new trades in Nymex West Texas Intermediate and ICE Brent crude contracts for June delivery, effective Wednesday, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

"The reason for taking this action is for the best interest of our customers during these very unprecedented market conditions," it said.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent