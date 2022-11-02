British house prices drop as rising interest rates start to bite for buyers

UK house prices fell the most since the start of the pandemic in October as political and market turmoil sent shock waves through the property market.

The average value of a home dropped 0.9pc to £268,282 (€311,629), Nationwide Building Society said. It was the largest decline since June 2020 and much sharper than the 0.3pc reduction that economists had expected.

The figures add to evidence that the property market is now in the grip of a downturn, with experts predicting values could fall by more than 10%. That would erase some of the gains made over the last two years.

"The market has undoubtedly been impacted by the turmoil following the mini-budget, which led to a sharp rise in market interest rates," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide. "Higher borrowing costs have added to stretched housing affordability at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation."

UK mortgage rates have been close to peaks last seen in the 2008 financial crisis since former Prime Minister Liz Truss roiled markets with a failed economic plan last month.

Mortgage approvals plunged by 10pc in September.