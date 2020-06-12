British economy takes 'catastrophic' 20pc hit

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, in what looks likely to be the bottom of a "catastrophic" crash before a long and slow recovery.

In a slump dwarfing previous downturns, the UK economy contracted by 20.4pc in April from March, when it shrank by nearly 6pc. It was 24.5pc smaller than in April 2019.

The UK Office for National Statistics said the economy had shrunk back to its 2002 size.

"This is catastrophic, literally on a scale never seen before in history," Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said. "The real issue is what happens next."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the figures were no surprise as Britain's huge services sector was being hit particularly hard by social distancing measures, but he said a recovery would follow.

"Coronavirus is likely to hit a country like the UK economically very hard, we depend on services, on human contact," he said. "But we're also a very resilient and a dynamic economy and we will bounce back."

Much of Britain's retail sector is due to open its doors next week and the government last month urged people who could not do their jobs at home to return to work as restrictions gradually lift.

Bank of England (BoE)governor Andrew Bailey has warned of the deepest recession in three centuries. While he could see some signs of a recovery but long-term economic damage remained likely, he said.

However, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Britain could suffer the worst downturn among the countries it covers, with an 11.5pc slump.

The BoE is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least £100bn (€111bn) in its bond-buying next week.

IFS director Johnson told Sky News the hit might be short, but warned that unemployment would jump again when government wage subsidy schemes end in October.

Reuters

Irish Independent