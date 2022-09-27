British banks pull mortgage deals with UK markets in turmoil

British lenders have begun to withdraw mortgage deals as concerns rise that the Bank of England will have to hike interest rates to support the pound.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc said in an emailed statement that its Halifax subsidiary would make changes to its mortgage product range "as a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing." The British lender has withdrawn the fee option from its product range, with changes set to take effect from Wednesday.

"There is no change to product rates, and we continue to offer fee-free options for borrowers at all product terms and LTV levels, but we've temporarily removed products that come with a fee," a spokesperson for Halifax said in an emailed statement.

Virgin Money UK Plc said it would temporarily stop making home loans to new customers, citing volatile market conditions.

"Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers," a spokesman said in a statement. "Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we'll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers. We expect to launch a new product range later this week."

A spokeswoman for Skipton Building Society said it had temporarily withdrawn its mortgage range to new customers "so we can reprice following the market response over recent days." Specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon also withdrew some fixed rate products Monday, according to an email sent to brokers and seen by Bloomberg.

The moves come with sterling and UK government debt markets roiled by Friday's fiscal statement, which spooked global investors with talk of unfunded tax cuts.

"I don't see any of the major lenders being out of the market for long because they can still obtain funds," said Ray Boulger, senior mortgage technical manager at loan broker John Charcol. "The question is at what price are they going to have to pay. With the markets so volatile it makes it difficult for them to know where to price their new rates."

But it is clear that mortgages are set to get more expensive.

"I think that by next week there are going to be very few fixed rate mortgages available below 5pc," Boulger said.