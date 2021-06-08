British American Tobacco hikes sales growth outlook amid shift to e-cigarettes

BAT's comments show more customers in the United States are switching to e-cigarettes

British American Tobacco raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Tuesday as the cigarette maker's focus on e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating devices pays off, sending its shares up 2pc.

The London-listed company said it expected revenue growth of more than 5pc at constant currencies, above its previous range of 3pc to 5pc for the year to December.

It stuck to its growth expectation for adjusted earnings per share in the mid-single digit range.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Newport cigarettes said its "new category" reduced risk products had gained share in all key markets, including the United States and Japan, with the company adding 1.4 million new customers in the first quarter.

The company, which sells Vuse e-cigarettes and glo tobacco heating products, said users of its new category products now totalled 14.9 million.

"The upgrade and delivery around reduced risk products is particularly encouraging", Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett wrote.

BAT said it expected its full-year sales volumes to show a better performance than the broader industry, which is expected to see a 3pc slide this year. BAT said it expected sales to be boosted by a recovery in markets such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam.

The outlook for the US industry volumes remained unclear, BAT said, blaming "macro-economic and fiscal" uncertainties.

The company also said it was seeing strong uptake of its oral nicotine products in Sweden and Norway, where it now controls more than 50pc volume share in both markets.

"We continue to expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for the business, with accelerating new category revenue growth (and) a clear pathway to new category profitability," BAT chief executive Jack Bowles said in a statement.

BAT has invested nearly £500m in its new category products business last year and has set a target of achieving 5 billion in sales for the business by 2025 and 50 million customers by 2030.