Call for action: UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to support major airlines

UK airlines including Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways have sought a suspension of air traffic control charges for 2020 and a number of other financial measures to help them survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airline traffic across Europe has now slumped 80pc compared to last year, with EasyJet and Ryanair among those that have grounded all or most of their aircraft this week. British Airways is owned by IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level.

The UK's chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has already told airlines that the government will only provide financial support as a "last resort".

He has said airlines in need of capital should try to raise it from their shareholders or other sources first.

Industry lobby group Airlines UK has now urged the British government to initiate a number of measures that would underpin the carriers' futures.

It wrote to transport minister Grant Shapps, asking him to waive air traffic control and related charges for the remainder of 2020, and has sought relief from EU flight compensation requirements.

"We believe a number of such measures are necessary to enable aviation both to deal with the ongoing crisis in the short term but also to support and accelerate a strong UK recovery later in the year," it said in the letter.

The organisation said airlines also needed clarity on how to access a new government scheme that sees temporarily laid-off workers receive 80pc of their wages from the public purse.

"Please can we urge that further clarity is provided as soon as possible, owing to the severe cash pressures that airlines are facing," the industry body told the UK transport minister.

Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based group that manages Europe's airspace, said yesterday that the number of flights across the region on Wednesday had slumped by 79pc compared with a year ago.

The number of flights operated by Ryanair was down 95pc to just 89, while EasyJet operated none.

Airlines within the IAG group operated 403 flights, which was almost 81pc lower than 12 months ago.

Lufthansa operated 244 flights, which was almost 93pc less than a comparable March day 12 months ago.

European carriers including TUI, Czech Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Transavia France are among those that have completely suspended flights.

